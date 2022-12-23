Email Marketing

Send 15 000 emails every month for free to increase your conversion rates

SMS service

Send 10 SMS messages for free to experience the benefits of SMS marketing

Automation 360

Automate your email, SMS, web push, and chatbot campaigns

Chatbots

Create Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger chatbots

Free CRM

Boost your sales and marketing efforts with our free CRM system

Online Course builder

Create and sell your own online courses
Sign in with Google
preloader
Email сampaigns

Email сampaigns

Send 15,000 free emails every month

SMS notifications

SMS notifications

Send 10 free SMS campaigns to test our service

Automated flows

Automated flows

Create email, SMS, and chatbot campaigns with Automation 360

Chatbots

Chatbots

Develop Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram chatbots

Free CRM

Free CRM

Implement our free CRM system for sales and marketing

Online course builder

Online course builder

Create and sell your own online courses

Stay in touch with your customers — wherever they are

email ill

Email Marketing

Deliver valuable content straight to your audience's inboxes
sms ill

SMS

Reach your prospects on their mobile phones while they’re on the go
chatbot ill

Chatbots

Use Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Instagram, and WhatsApp chatbots to connect with your audience in real time
push ill

Web Push

Connect with your subscribers, no matter what they’re doing online

Everything you need to streamline sales and marketing processes.
From start to finish

crm xxl crm sm icon crm

House all sales and marketing activities in one place

Get a complete picture of your contacts and workflows, collaborate seamlessly, and win more customers. All from a single, easy-to-manage dashboard.

visibility icon

Get full visibility

Use chatbots, subscription forms, and landing pages to capture contact details. Automatically push new contacts to your CRM and organize your existing contact data in lists and Kanban boards, so you can be sure that a lead never slips through the cracks again.

communication icon

Fast-track communication

Integrate CRM with other SendPulse products seamlessly. Reach out to your leads and customers via email or chatbot directly from their contact card in your CRM.

decisions icon

Make data-driven decisions

Have all of your customer interaction history and insights on hand to build winning sales pipelines and shorten sales cycles.

decisions icon

Improve collaboration

Bring all of your team members under one roof to eliminate organizational silos, assign roles and permissions, and keep track of sales and marketing processes.

index edu index edu index edu
PayPal
stripe
fondy
liqpay
wayforpay
mercadopago
flutterwave

Teach online and monetize your knowledge

Create professional online courses using our simple visual builder, conduct tests, add homework assignments, and issue certificates of completion.

Enroll students in your course through an auto-generated landing page with the ability to accept online payments and promote your courses using SendPulse's tools.

expert icon

Instructor account

Set up your courses and their pricing, choose the format and order of your lessons, add teachers, and track students' engagement in the learning process.

student icon

Student account

Pass the available courses, pay online through popular payment systems, communicate with teachers, and receive course completion certificates.

auto

Take repetitive tasks off your to-do list

Use SendPulse automation features to keep time-wasting tasks on autopilot and get the time you need to focus on high-value work

visibility icon

Automation 360

Set up automated email flows paired with messenger chatbots and SMS to advance leads from stage to stage of your sales process and close more deals.

communication icon

Transactional emails

Send automated emails triggered by user behavior to deliver valuable information to your customers at key moments of their journey.

decisions icon

Chatbots

Let WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Telegram chatbots handle routine tasks like giving shopping advice, gathering customer data and feedback, and much more. Free up your time to focus on growing your business.

decisions icon

CRM

Automatically create deals when a new contact is added to CRM through email or chatbot flows, and never miss a sales opportunity again.

Enhance customer satisfaction

Make every customer feel special with personalized messages and lightning-fast responses

crm ill

CRM

Analyze customer interactions throughout their journey and tailor your follow-ups to their behaviors and preferences.

Learn more →
chatbot ill

Chatbots

Good customer service is fast customer service. Use messenger chatbots to speed up response times and never make a customer wait again – even outside of business hours.

Learn more →
segmentation ill

Segmentation

Segment your contact list to deliver the right content to the right people at the right moments of their customer journey.

Learn more →
crm xxl

Turn prospects into paying customers

Get all of the tools you need to capture leads and map out the customer journey from awareness to sale

crm icon

CRM

See — at a glance — where your prospects are in the sales process, and monitor which deals are most effective.

forms icon

Subscription forms

Create responsive opt-in forms in no time to grow your list of engaged subscribers and convert them into customers.

Landingpages icon

Landing pages

Craft highly-converting landing pages to capture more leads, close more sales, and take your campaigns to the next level.

Chatbots icon

Chatbots

Use Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, and WhatsApp chatbots to grab fresh leads and nudge them to make purchase decisions.

push icon

Web push notifications

Add push notifications to your campaigns to drive visitors back to your website, keep them in the know about limited-time deals, and make more sales.

sms icon

SMS

Integrate SMS into your marketing strategy to catch prospects and customers on the move. Deliver time-sensitive messages and follow-ups.

email icon

Emails

Sell to a targeted list of email subscribers, cater to their needs, and watch sales roll in.

crm xxl

Make the creation process hassle-free

Use SendPulse creative tools and professionally designed templates to create compelling emails and powerful landing pages in a matter of minutes.

crm icon

Drag and drop email editor

Design attention-grabbing emails the easy way. Zero coding skills or HTML experience required.

forms icon

Email templates

Save time and money with over 130+ prebuilt email templates and customize them to match your brand.

Landingpages icon

Landing page builder

Easily create responsive landing pages without a single line of code to get more leads and sales.

Stay on target with customer insights and campaign analytics

Take the guesswork out of your marketing and sales process with actionable insights to refine your strategy.

reports ill

Email campaign reports and analytics

Get detailed reports on your email campaigns. Tweak them for success and uncover hidden growth opportunities.

Learn more →
abtest ill

A/B testing

Identify what resonates with your audience and fine-tune your marketing and sales strategies.

Learn more →
crm-card ill

CRM

Know what’s going on with every deal and never miss a step in your sales or marketing process.

Learn more →

Integrate SendPulse features with your project

Automate data transfer, and send campaigns directly from your project. Check out the list of CRM, CMS, and eCommerce systems you can integrate with SendPulse.

More than 40 integrations API documentation
Integrate SendPulse features with your project
Integrate SendPulse features with your project Image 3 Integrate SendPulse features with your project Image 5 Integrate SendPulse features with your project Image 6 Integrate SendPulse features with your project Image 7 Integrate SendPulse features with your project Image 8

Get all of the help and resources you need, every step of the way

icon help

Need a helping hand?

We’re always here to back you up

Talk to us 24/7, in 6 languages

Knowledge Base

Knowledge Base

All the answers you need to get to grips with SendPulse tools
Blog

Blog

Actionable marketing insights and tips, hot industry trends, and more

Our customers love us

Marketing Leader Momentum Leader Marketing Leader Leader Small Business EasiestAdmin Small Business Highest User Adoption Small Business Capterra rating Capterra rating Capterra rating
viessmann puma samsung"/ lot swatch karcher PWC radisson tata jackwolfskin

FAQ

It is a set of tools that improve relationships with a massive audience. SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that offers triggered emails, chatbots, scheduled SMS, and web push notifications. Dive deeper into what marketing automation is.

Automated marketing makes your living easier since some of the crucial processes like purchasing, running giveaways, onboarding, and more can be once set up and run on their own. 

Define the goals that marketing automation will help you achieve. Choose marketing channels respectively, mastering one channel after another. Here is the list of features SendPulse provides for your marketing automation.

The price depends on what tools you use, how many clients you have, and what features you need. Check out our pricing plans to find out what suits your needs.

Reinvent your sales and marketing with SendPulse

Get the most out of a powerful CRM platform, email marketing and automation tools, and much more to skyrocket your sales and business performance.